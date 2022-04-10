Sheboygan Falls community holds vigil to honor Oliver Hitchcock

SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WKOW) -- The Sheboygan Falls community held a vigil Sunday night to honor 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock, who police say was strangled by his mother.
Loved ones shared memories about Oliver, sang and lit candles.
Many also wore purple, which was Oliver's favorite color and shared pictures on social media with the hashtag #PurpleforOliver.
Joanne DenBoer, a former employee of the Sheboygan Falls School District, came to the vigil to honor Oliver, who was a student in the district.
"Its very tragic," DenBoer said. "Just so, so sad."
DenBoer said she hopes to see residents of Sheboygan band together to show unity and support during this difficult time.
"I hope there's support here. I hope that happens--that we can all be stronger from this," DenBoer said.
A criminal complaint says the mother, Natalia Hitchcock of Russia, was suffering from agitation caused by the war in Ukraine and experiencing surges of rage.
She is accused of killing her son Oliver and then trying to kill her other son.
On Thursday, a judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Hitchcock.