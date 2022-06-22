 Skip to main content
Sheriff: 5-year-old wanders away from Adams County home, drowns in nearby pond

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 5-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning Monday afternoon.

A news release from Sheriff Brent York said authorities were called to the area of 7th Avenue in the town of Adams at about 4:18 p.m. for a missing child.

A short time later, the 5-year-old was found unresponsive in a nearby pond. 

Emergency crews performed CPR but the boy succumbed to his injuries. 

The sheriff's office said no further information will be released at this time. 