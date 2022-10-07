Sheriff: Baraboo athletic director to face no charges after arrest

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A Sauk County Sheriff's Office official says no criminal charges are being pursued against Baraboo High School's athletic director, despite his arrest for reckless endangerment.

High school students were in the neighborhood of Athletic Director James Langkamp Wednesday night, and there was evidence of homecoming pranks such as toilet paper draped over trees in the front yards of homes. Neighbors say Langkamp and two school parents were monitoring arriving students for pranks and any escalation of those acts.

Baraboo Police officials said they received reports the men may have had a blowtorch-like device.

But neighbor Mike Coleman says the men -- including Langkamp -- were only equipped with powerful flashlights.

"He scared the crud out of them," Coleman said. "He just had a flashlight. One of those high-beam, defense flashlights."

Records show Langkamp and the two school parents were arrested and booked into the Sauk County Jail early Thursday morning on reckless endangering charges and other counts. But Sheriff's Chief Deputy Eric Vandenheuvel says Langkamp was released from jail Thursday afternoon with no bond required, as no charges were being pursued.

When a 27 News reporter visited Langkamp's home Friday, people were arriving and entering the home, but no answered the door when the reporter knocked to attempt to ask questions.

Coleman feels Langkamp and the other men acted appropriately in trying to protect property.

"These kids are the ones that should be at fault," Coleman said.

But another neighbor who asked not to be identified over fear of retribution said the men's tactics were troubling.

"I think doing it with a deer spotlight, shining at coming cars that you have no idea if they are toilet-papering or not is not a good thing," they said. "They almost started an accident between myself and another [driving] neighbor."

After Langkamp's arrest, Baraboo Superintendent of Schools Rainey Briggs says Langkamp was placed on non-disciplinary leave. Briggs says an investigation continues into whether Langkamp violated any school district conduct standards, which includes Langkamp potentially confronting students who were pranking.

"Whether it's a classroom teacher, whether it's a food service worker: it doesn't matter what level you are in the community," Briggs says. "If something's happening to your property, my recommendation is that you do call the police department."

Vandenheuvel said one of the arrested school parents has a court hearing Nov. 2 on a disorderly conduct charge.

"He was yelling at them to get on the ground, and he was calling police," Coleman said.

A spokesperson for Sauk County's district attorney declined comment on Langkamp and the others.