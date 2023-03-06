Sheriff confirms missing man's body found in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirms the body of Ronald Henry, who went missing in December, was found Sunday.

27 News first told you about the discovery of Henry's body Sunday evening— after his sister confirmed the information to us.

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the body was found by a 14-year-old boy looking for deer antlers. He said the body was discovered in a ravine.

"Grant County Detectives were sent to the location, processed the scene, and determined the body was that of Ronald Henry," Dreckman said in a news release.

Dreckman said Henry's body was found around a mile south of the residence where he was last seen, and "just outside" the search conducted in January.

"It is a wooded area with no homes nearby. There are 3-4 different properties between where he was found and the residence where he went missing from," Dreckman said in the news release.

Dreckman said an autopsy will be conducted later this week to determine Henry's cause of death, and a phone found near Henry's body will be analyzed.

The investigation is still open and Dreckman said more information will come once the autopsy is complete.

A Platteville alderperson tells 27 News there is a vigil scheduled for Monday evening. The event is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall Park in Platteville.