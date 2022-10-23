Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills person suspected in weapons violation incident

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Department of Justice is now investigating after a Dane County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed someone in Oregon Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made a brief statement to the media just after 7 p.m.
He said that officials received a 911 call at about 11 a.m. He said the call was in reference to a "weapons violation."
Law enforcement officers were in the area of Jefferson Street searching for the suspect for several hours.
"At 3:15 p.m., A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy made contact with the individual and discharged their firearm," said Barrett. "The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."
The DOJ is now investigating, and Barrett said the Dane County Medical Examiner's office will release the person's identity when their family has been notified.
Barrett did not take any questions from the media after his statement.
OREGON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in the Village of Oregon.
A 27 News crew says there is a large police presence on scene of Eagle Drive in Oregon.
In a Facebook post, the Village of Oregon Police Department said: "We are currently asking the public to avoid Eagle Drive in the Village of Oregon as we are handling a call. Thank you!"
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is expected to share more information shortly.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.