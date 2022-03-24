Sheriff: Sleepover, mother's drug use led to teen overdose

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Columbus mother was charged Thursday with two counts of neglecting a child after authorities say a visiting teenager mimicked the woman's behavior and snorted an opioid and overdosed.
A criminal complaint states Alicia Derouin's brother administered Narcan to the 13-year-old girl Tuesday and she was revived.
The complaint says Derouin's daughter "...walked into her mother's...bedroom and saw Derouin snorting a grey powder off of a picture frame using a plastic tube." The complaint says the girl told her 13-year-old friend at the home for a sleepover about the drugs and the two children later found the substance and snorted it in a barn.
"(Daughter) Reported that she woke up and didn't feel well so went to tell her grandpa what she had done because she was scared," the complaint states. "That's when she noticed that (her friend) was not responding."
Court records say as Derouin's brother helped the teenager, "Derouin went back upstairs and he believed she was doing so to hide or dispose of any drugs she had before the police arrived."
Derouin is also charged two felony counts of bail jumping.
"The defendant has two, other drug-related cases already," says Columbia County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Ross. "And now it is alleged the conduct has continued and has put the wellbeing of another at risk."
Court records show Derouin allegedly attacked her mother in July after her mother woke her following opioid use. Records state in August, Derouin was found in a ditch after allegedly using an opioid.
After Tuesday's teenage overdose, the complaint says a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy questioned Derouin. "Derouin admitted that she had Narcan for her own personal use and because fentanyl was getting more prevalent, but denied having any heroin in her bedroom," the complaint states. Authorities say they suspect the teenager's overdose involved heroin.
The overdose at Derouin's home on Sydo Road took place one day after she missed a court appearance in one of her previous drug cases. Her attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Claire Edwards, said the absence was due to Derouin being placed in a medically-induced coma at St. Mary's Hospital.
Judge Troy Cross expressed skepticism that Derouin could be home within 24 hours of such a procedure. Cross said neither Derouin nor her attorney in that case communicated to the court her inability to appear for the hearing before he issued an arrest warrant.
Cross quashed the arrest warrant Thursday. He set Derouin's bail at $1,500.
Part of Derouin's bail conditions bar her from any contact with the teenager who accepted the invitation for a sleepover at Derouin's home and later overdosed.