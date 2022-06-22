Sheriff: The SUV that crashed into a tree Monday was stolen

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities said an SUV that crashed into a tree in Madison neighborhood Monday was stolen earlier that week.
Ring camera video showed the SUV slamming into a a tree in the 6300 block of Woodington Way early Monday morning. The video also showed someone running away from the SUV and another person appearing to fall out of the vehicle after apparently being injured.
Dane County Sheriff's Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Wednesday the crashed SUV was stolen Sunday in the town of Blooming Grove.
Witnesses to the crash told 27 News they called 911 but didn't approach the injured person because they were worried the crash was part of a continuing crime that someone could have been armed.
Authorities have announced no arrests in the case.