Sheriff: Victim in town of Wyoming shooting dies

WYOMING, Wis. (WKOW) -- The victim of an Iowa County shooting has died, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Michael Peterson said the woman was shot on January 25 and was in critical condition.

Peterson said the woman passed away due to her injuries on Monday.

Timothy Sontic, 34, of Hillpoint was arrested and charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Peterson said the name of the victim is being withheld at this time at the family's request.