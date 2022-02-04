Sheriff's detectives further investigate shooting on Madison's far east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Law enforcement provided more information Friday into a shooting on Madison's far east side.
According to Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, state and local law enforcement were attempting to arrest a 38-year-old man on a warrant when shots were fired near American Parkway and Eastpark Blvd.
The man remains in custody and hospitalized, but he is expected to survive.
The Madison Police Department and the Sheriff's Office claim their officers did not fire their weapons. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation was the other department on scene.
According to Schaffer, detectives will conduct interviews with those involved and citizens who witnessed the event. The crime scene unit is continuing to process evidence at the scene, including several vehicles.