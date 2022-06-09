Sheriff's investigators search for old Chevy van after body found along Oregon road

OREGON (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's investigators are looking for an old Chevrolet Express van after a body was found Wednesday along the side of a road in Oregon.
Detectives are looking for a 1996-2002 Chevrolet Express van, which may have been in the area of CTH MM and CTH A on June 7, 2022, in the late evening.
A press release stated the suspected van is similar to the body-style in the provided photographs. It may have recent front-end, passenger side and windshield damage.
If you have information regarding the owner, driver or location of a similar vehicle, contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 608-284-6900.
All callers can remain anonymous.