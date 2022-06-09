 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff's investigators search for old Chevy van after body found along Oregon road

  • Updated
Chevy van.jpg
Dane County Sheriff's Office

OREGON (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's investigators are looking for an old Chevrolet Express van after a body was found Wednesday along the side of a road in Oregon.

Detectives are looking for a 1996-2002 Chevrolet Express van, which may have been in the area of CTH MM and CTH A on June 7, 2022, in the late evening.

A press release stated the suspected van is similar to the body-style in the provided photographs. It may have recent front-end, passenger side and windshield damage.

If you have information regarding the owner, driver or location of a similar vehicle, contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 608-284-6900.

All callers can remain anonymous.