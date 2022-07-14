Sheriff's Office: DeForest woman caught trying to bring drugs into Dane County Jail

MADISON (WKOW) — A DeForest woman is accused of trying to bring methamphetamines and fentanyl into the Dane County Jail.
According to Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, Rebecca Cockrum, 44, tried to deliver the drugs to Lucas Schwersinske, 34. He was in the public safety building on unrelated drug charges.
Authorities said Cockrum tried to pass the drugs using a disposable eye contact container.
When deputies looked at the package closer, they found about .5 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Cockrum is now being held in the Dane County Jail for possession with intent to deliver to a correctional facility.
Schwersinske is facing a tentative charge of party to a crime of possession with intent to deliver.
Schaffer said any time items are brought to the jail or mailed into the facility they are thoroughly searched by jail staff to prevent contraband from being introduced into the secure area.