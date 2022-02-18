 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Conditions from Burst of Snow and Blowing Snow
Late This Evening...

Moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers will diminish across
far southeast Wisconsin, in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva
areas through 10 pm CST this evening. Until then, the snow showers
will quickly drop the visibility to one quarter mile in the Racine
and Kenosha area with rapid accumulations of snow, up to 1.5".
This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel
conditions.

In addition, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and falling temperatures
through the 20s into the teens will cause blowing and drifting in
open areas as well as lingering snow covered and slippery roads
through the overnight.

Overnight commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph will continue to veer to the northwest late this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts will continue to be
associated with a period of heavy snow showers that is moving
through southeast and south central Wisconsin late this evening.
A few gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible with the snow showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Sheriff's office identifies agents in Quadren Wilson shooting, confirms he did not have weapon

  • Updated
At least one hurt in police-involved shooting near business park on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A spokesperson with the Dane County Sheriff's Office released Fthe names of the agents who fired their guns during Quadren Wilson's February 3 arrest Friday.

Special Agent Mark Wagner and Special Agent Nathan Peskie were responding with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Sheriff's investigators said they were the two officers who fired.

DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer also added Wilson did not have a weapon when he was arrested.

DCI agents were working with federal and local agents to arrest Wilson for violating his parole. He was also a person of interest in an ongoing drug investigation.

The shooting happened near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd. in Madison.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed that Wagner and Peskie have been on paid administrative leave since February 3.

The officers were identified after two weeks of calls for answers from Wilson's family about who shot him and why.

"Why did the police shoot him and who shot him? That's all we want to know," Stacy Morris, mom, told 27 News Friday afternoon. "Obviously they know who did it. We don't know if he's still out here walking the streets. We don't even know who he is."

Wilson's Attorney, Steve Eisenberg, has also been pressing for answers about the incident.

"I understand out of 21 police officers at the scene, not one at a body cam, so there's no video of what happened. We don't precisely know what happened," Eisenberg said. "The family wants justice. They want their son and brother out of jail. And they want answers to what happened to them."

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett asked anyone who may have witnessed the shooting and arrest or anyone who may have video recordings to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.