Sheriff's office identifies agents in Quadren Wilson shooting, confirms he did not have weapon

MADISON (WKOW) -- A spokesperson with the Dane County Sheriff's Office released Fthe names of the agents who fired their guns during Quadren Wilson's February 3 arrest Friday.
Special Agent Mark Wagner and Special Agent Nathan Peskie were responding with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Sheriff's investigators said they were the two officers who fired.
DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer also added Wilson did not have a weapon when he was arrested.
DCI agents were working with federal and local agents to arrest Wilson for violating his parole. He was also a person of interest in an ongoing drug investigation.
The shooting happened near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd. in Madison.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed that Wagner and Peskie have been on paid administrative leave since February 3.
The officers were identified after two weeks of calls for answers from Wilson's family about who shot him and why.
"Why did the police shoot him and who shot him? That's all we want to know," Stacy Morris, mom, told 27 News Friday afternoon. "Obviously they know who did it. We don't know if he's still out here walking the streets. We don't even know who he is."
Wilson's Attorney, Steve Eisenberg, has also been pressing for answers about the incident.
"I understand out of 21 police officers at the scene, not one at a body cam, so there's no video of what happened. We don't precisely know what happened," Eisenberg said. "The family wants justice. They want their son and brother out of jail. And they want answers to what happened to them."
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett asked anyone who may have witnessed the shooting and arrest or anyone who may have video recordings to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.