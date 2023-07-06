'She's appreciative that this is over': PHMDC drops pandemic citations against Dane Co. business owner

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) -- An Oregon dance studio avoided thousands of dollars in pandemic-related fines after Public Health Madison Dane County dropped a number of citations against it.
The citations were issued after authorities said A Leap Above staged a Nutcracker Suite performance in December 2020 with dozens of people performing or attending in violation of COVID-19 limits on gathering size.
However, spokesperson for the studio Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty attorney Luke Berg said small groups came in shifts to videotape their parts of the performance. He said this allowed the studio's child clients the opportunity to perform while the business observed pandemic rules.
Berg said a tremendous burden has been lifted from the business owner Natalie Nemeckay's shoulders with the decision.
"She's appreciative that this is over," said Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty attorney Luke Berg.
WILL represented A Leap Above and others in Dane County in an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the authority of public health departments to interpret and enforce pandemic rules on gathering limits and other restrictions.
However, after the state supreme court rejected the lawsuit, the case was sent back to Dane County circuit court, where 119 counts of rules violations against A Leap Above were dropped by PHMDC last month.
Representatives of PHMDC have yet to respond to 27 News on the decision to abandon the enforcement case. Officials said the citations fines against the business could have totaled to $24,000.
Berg said the fines would have further crippled a business already challenged by months of a pandemic-related economic downturn.
Berg said business at the studio is again thriving.