'She's not learned from it': Past victim speaks out on suspect in fatal Madison hit and run

MADISON (WKOW) -- A hit-and-run victim said she's saddened by the Madison Police revelation the person who hit her is the suspect in a fatal, February hit-and-run that claimed the lives of a 66-year-old man and his dog.

A Madison Police Department official said Tiambra Walker, 21, has had potential charges referred to the district attorney: homicide by hit and run and homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Police officials said Walker is suspected of hitting and killing Stephen Fleck and his dog on Schroeder Road the night of Feb. 15. Authorities say a toddler was in Walker's Chevy Malibu at the time.

A spokesperson for the district attorney told 27 News the case remains under review.

Back in May 2019, Walker stole college student Tyla Hayes's car from a Madison parking lot after taking Hayes's purse from the locker of the health club. Hayes said Walker used her credit card, spray painted her car black, and damaged the car to the point of it being a total loss by time it was recovered.

Walker received a probation sentence in connection with the thefts.

Hayes said the outcome of the case looks poor especially given the accusation now faced by Walker.

"It didn't make a difference in her actions. She didn't learn anything from it," Hayes said. "That's obviously not an adequate consequence for her actions."

Between stealing a car and becoming the suspect in the fatal hit and run, Walker also was convicted of a 2021 hit and run that injured several people.

Court records state Walker drove with a man hanging onto her care with the man's wife on the hood after a botched iPhone sale led in the parking lot of Madison's Whole Foods store. Records state both people were hurt and Walker smashed into two cars.

Similarly to the fatal February 2023 hit-and-run, Walker had a child in her car when she drove dangerously at Whole Foods and left the scene.

Walker was sentenced Monday to a probation term in the 2021 case. In a victim impact statement, the driver of one of the smashed cars said her son could have been killed in the collision. However, the victim also urged intervention for Walker, saying she "needs help more than she needs punishment," the statement read.

Using a phone number provided by Walker to her Monday sentencing court, a 27 News reporter tried to reach Walker for comment. She has yet to return the call.

While Walker is considered a suspect in the February incident, there's no indication she's the subject of an arrest warrant, even though the suspicion alone could form the basis of a violation of her probation.