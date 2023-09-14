Shipwreck discovered deep below Lake Michigan

ALGOMA (WKOW) – History is coming alive under the surface of Lake Michigan.
In July, miles off the Algoma coast, researchers found a 19th century schooner, the Trinidad.
Our Green Bay affiliate spoke with the co-discoverer of the shipwreck. He says his team spent years researching the ship and discovered the wreck on the second day of their exploration.
“I first noticed this wreck about 20 years ago when I was writing a book about all the ships lost in Wisconsin waters,” said Brendon Baillod, Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association. “I spotted it because it looked like it was findable.”
The 140-foot-long ship sank in 1881.
