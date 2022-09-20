 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dane County
through 215 PM CDT...

At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Cross Plains, or near Middleton, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, McFarland,
Monona, Windsor, Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, Shorewood Hills, Maple
Bluff, Deansville, Camp Randall Stadium, Pine Bluff, Token Creek,
Henry Vilas Zoo and UW-Madison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Shooter pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2021 drug deal gone bad

  • Updated
  • 0
Xavier Bandera

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree reckless injury and felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana in a March 2021 shooting

Court records show prosecutors had originally charged Xavier Bandera, 25, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The court accepted the amended reckless injury and Bandera's guilty plea, convicting him. 

According to prosecutors, Bandera shot Alfredo Ortiz in the back as he ran from a drug deal gone bad. 

The court revoked Bandera's bail following his conviction. A sentencing date had not been scheduled at the time of publication. 

