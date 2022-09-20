Shooter pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2021 drug deal gone bad

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree reckless injury and felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana in a March 2021 shooting.

Court records show prosecutors had originally charged Xavier Bandera, 25, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The court accepted the amended reckless injury and Bandera's guilty plea, convicting him.

According to prosecutors, Bandera shot Alfredo Ortiz in the back as he ran from a drug deal gone bad.

The court revoked Bandera's bail following his conviction. A sentencing date had not been scheduled at the time of publication.