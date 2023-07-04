 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Shooting in Fort Worth leaves at least 3 dead and 8 others wounded

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights – ANCHOR

(CNN) — A shooting that erupted just before midnight Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, left at least three dead and eight others wounded, police said.

Ten of the victims are adults and one a minor, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit.

Officers discovered multiple people shot in a parking lot in the Horne Street area of the Como neighborhood, police said. Several victims were brought to local hospitals by private vehicles, while others were transported by ambulance, authorities said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We had a shooting. It appears that we had multiple victims that were shot. Probably three of them were transported to Harris Southwest,” police Capt. Shawn Murray said during a news conference. “Five more victims were transported to John Peter Smith.”

It’s too early to tell if the shooting was gang related, a domestic dispute, or something else, police said.

There was a large crowd in the neighborhood when police responded, Murray said.

“Traditionally, the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration,” Murray said. “They have their parade, and July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together.”

Last year, a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people between the ages of 8 to 85 and injuring dozens more. The ensuing manhunt paralyzed the Chicago area before a suspect was arrested later in the day.

The deadly gunfire in Fort Worth is one of at least six mass shootings in the first three days of July and one at least 341 mass shootings in the nation this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

Police are also investigating a mass shooting in Philadelphia they believe left five people dead and two children injured Monday evening. They have arrested a suspect who they say had a bulletproof vest, an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.