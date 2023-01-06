Shooting investigation underway on Sun Prairie's north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police found "several spent casings" on the city's north side Thursday night.
Lt. Ryan Cox said officers were called to Andrews Drive just before midnight for a report of possible gunshots. That's where they found the casings.
Police did not find any property damage, and Lt. Cox said no injuries were reported.
Lt. Cox does not believe the public is in danger and said "all information currently indicates this was an isolated incident."
If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.