The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Shooting near Milwaukee Juneteenth festival injures 6 teenagers

Milwaukee police badge

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) –Six people were hurt in a shooting Monday that happened after the Juneteenth Festival in Milwaukee.

The six victims are all teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 19-years-old.

According to our Milwaukee station all the teens are expected to survive.

“We have a variety of ages here, a variety of ages who shouldn't have been harmed, shouldn't be involved in this type of behavior,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. “We need to continue to put all our efforts to ensure that we address this type of concern.”

Milwaukee Police say an argument escalated into the shooting. Chief Norman expressed his concern during a media briefing.

"This is a serious situation that we all need to take hold of what's going on in our homes,” said Chief Norman. “Please get involved. Please ensure that we are making sure that our children are not having these weapons of destruction out here.”

Police continue to look for suspects, but a preliminary investigation suggests that a 17-year-old male victim was also a shooter, according to police.

