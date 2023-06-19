Shooting near Milwaukee Juneteenth festival injures 6 teenagers

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) –Six people were hurt in a shooting Monday that happened after the Juneteenth Festival in Milwaukee.
The six victims are all teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 19-years-old.
According to our Milwaukee station all the teens are expected to survive.
“We have a variety of ages here, a variety of ages who shouldn't have been harmed, shouldn't be involved in this type of behavior,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. “We need to continue to put all our efforts to ensure that we address this type of concern.”
Milwaukee Police say an argument escalated into the shooting. Chief Norman expressed his concern during a media briefing.
"This is a serious situation that we all need to take hold of what's going on in our homes,” said Chief Norman. “Please get involved. Please ensure that we are making sure that our children are not having these weapons of destruction out here.”
Police continue to look for suspects, but a preliminary investigation suggests that a 17-year-old male victim was also a shooter, according to police.