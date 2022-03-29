Shootout is disturbing Deja vu for Madison business owner

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- For a second time in three years, a Madison business owner's review of his surveillance video confirmed gun violence with the sound dozens of whizzing bullets.
"Even when I watch it now, it's like 'Man, not again. Not again,' " WI Motorsports owner David O'Brien said.
Dane County Sheriff's officials say more than seventy shell casings were found in the aftermath of the Saturday shootout in the 28-hundred block of Perry Street. They say three vehicles were damaged by gun fire. Authorities say there are no known injuries.
O'Brien's auto shop on intersecting Stewart Street was spared.
"With that many shots you can hear going off, I'm amazed that nothing up here - since they were firing in this direction - at least on my property were hit," O'Brien said.
O'Brien was not as lucky in August 2020.
A review of his security video at that time confirmed an overnight shootout in the business district with the sound of gun shots and people scurrying to safety in the video. O'Brien had a car parked on the street and its back window was shattered by gun fire.
O'Brien responded to that episode by adjusting one of his property's surveillance cameras to record at all times, 24/7. He said it's discouraging what that camera recorded early Saturday morning.
"It seems like we're kind of going backwards," O'Brien said. "We're all in this neighborhood just trying to make a living."
O'Brien shared his most recent video with law enforcement investigators. He's also networked with fellow, area business owners to renew conversations about security awareness.
"When something like this happens, it's hard for everybody," he said. "I don't want this to become all of a sudden, be acceptable," O'Brien adds.
Surveillance video shows Madison Police squads responding to reports of the shooting. The Madison Police Chief's blog later stated the gun violence took place in the Town of Madison's jurisdiction. The Town of Madison is dissolving later this year, and Sheriff's Captain Jan Tetzlaff says Sheriff's personnel are now the primary responding agency in the Town of Madison during overnight hours. Tetzlaff says detectives are obtaining video and doing interviews as this investigation continues.
O'Brien says the business district overlaps several, municipal boundaries. "That's a little bit nerve-wracking just because who are we supposed to call" for follow-up, he said.
O'Brien vows to continue to do what he can to partner with police, as he struggles to process what his video again showed.
"I thought what happened here (in 2020) and what my camera caught was a once-in-a-lifetime thing."