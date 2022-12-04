Shop with a Cop builds positive relationships between officers and kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- The men and women charged with protecting the people of Dane County took up another important job Sunday: Christmas shopping for families in need.
Through Shop with a Cop, officers pair up with a child in the community they serve and shop for that child's family.
This year, each child was given $250 to spend at Target.
Detective Kathy Wessel with the Dane County Sheriff's Office said it's an opportunity to build positive relationships.
"Sometimes when the police show up at the door, it's not the person's best day. But this is an opportunity for the police to interact with the community in a really positive way," Wessel said.
Shop with a Cop was scaled back during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this was the first time it was back in full force. Wessel said it was a welcome return.
"We're all very excited about being able to be in person again. That was one of kind of the heartbreaking things over the last couple of years is that, you know, some of these kids know what this event is, and they really look forward to coming to shop with a police officer," Wessel said.
Several departments participated in Sunday's festivities, including Middleton, Fitchburg, Shorewood Hills and more.
After shopping, kids got to wrap their gifts with the help of officers and then enjoy Little Caeser's pizza.
Shop with a Cop has been going strong since 2000.