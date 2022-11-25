Shoppers go local for this year's Black Friday, Madison Makers Market hosts 5th annual event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many people are quickly getting into the giving spirit this Black Friday
David Van is the owner operator of the Madison Makers Market. It's a role he has been in since 2018.
He said the Black Friday Market is the "big crown jewel" of the year.
"That sense of community, that sense of connection to each other is more and more important as we develop as a city as a community as these different neighborhoods and people," Van said.
As a small business owner, Van said he knows the importance of advocating for one another.
Artist Xizhou Xie said it's markets like these that help bring more eyes to her work.
"Especially for me, who don't have a storefront. Getting to people online or via social media is really difficult because you can't touch this stuff. You can't look at all the shimmer in this in this piece," Xie said.
Because she works with science and data, Xie said she needed a creative outlet. That's when she started making art.
Now, it's something she shares with others.
"I started my business in a guest bedroom. And I quickly was covered, you know, just buried in painting," she said.
Whether you're shopping for baked goods or paintings, Van said the market has almost everything.
"Anything you can think of whether it's kitschy, or art, it's all here. And everybody makes it, everybody is amazingly talented. There's just so much variety here that you can never find that a store like that," Van said.
If you missed Friday's market, Van said there are more already in the works.
You can find more information on their website and social media.