Shopping deals you can find on Presidents' Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Presidents' Day is Monday and stores are already marking down items for the holiday.
At Bed Beth and Beyond, you'll find discounts of up to 20% on cookware.
Blue Nile is offering engagement rings, necklaces and other jewelry at prices marked down as much as 50%.
You can check Best Buy for any electronics you need, with discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones and more.
Mattresses are another category that see big markdowns over the holiday weekend. Casper and eBay are two retailers that offer good prices for Presidents Day.
Macy's is offering deep discounts of up to 65% on some home goods and kitchen essentials, and plenty of other retailers from Walmart to Amazon and Nordstrom also have sales featuring significant savings.
You can check out a full round up of Presidents Day sales, on USA Today.