Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Burst of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Affect Southern
Wisconsin...

Snow showers associated with a passing arctic cold front will
affect southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and early evening,
mainly between 5 pm CST and 8 pm CST. A burst of moderate to
briefly heavy snow may occur in the snow showers, quickly dropping
the visibility down to 1/4 to 1/2 mile. This could result in a
quick snow accumulation of under an inch on untreated roads,
resulting in hazardous travel conditions and accidents.

Evening commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South to Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with snow
showers associated with the cold front that will move through
late this afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Shopping deals you can find on Presidents' Day

  • Updated
SHOPPING BAGS

MADISON (WKOW) — Presidents' Day is Monday and stores are already marking down items for the holiday.

At Bed Beth and Beyond, you'll find discounts of up to 20% on cookware.

Blue Nile is offering engagement rings, necklaces and other jewelry at prices marked down as much as 50%.

You can check Best Buy for any electronics you need, with discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

Mattresses are another category that see big markdowns over the holiday weekend. Casper and eBay are two retailers that offer good prices for Presidents Day. 

Macy's is offering deep discounts of up to 65% on some home goods and kitchen essentials, and plenty of other retailers from Walmart to Amazon and Nordstrom also have sales featuring significant savings.

You can check out a full round up of Presidents Day sales, on USA Today.

