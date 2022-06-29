Shorewood Hills Elementary School vandalized with hate symbols, police searching for suspects

MADISON (WKOW) -- Shorewood Hills police officers are asking for people nearby to check their surveillance footage after Shorewood Hills Elementary School was vandalized Tuesday evening.
Police said the school was graffitied with images of hate symbols and nudity.
If you live near the school, police ask that you check your cameras between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on June 28 into June 29.
"This type of graffiti is hateful, unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the police department posted on Facebook.
If you have information regarding this incident, call the Shorewood Hills Police Department at (608) 255-2345 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, where you can remain anonymous.