Shorewood Hills police searching for people who crashed stolen car

MADISON (WKOW) -- Shorewood Hills Police Department is searching for the people who crashed and rolled a stolen vehicle Saturday night.
The department reports officers were dispatched to University Avenue near Hill Street around 11:50 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash.
When officers arrived, they learned the people in the car had run away. Officers set up a perimeter and searched the area, but couldn't find them.
The department later discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Madison and was evading UW Madison Police Department officers before the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Shorewood Hills Police Department at 608-267-1110 or Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.