Short of 60: Wisconsin GOP declines to endorse a candidate for governor

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Delegates at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's convention Saturday declined to endorse a candidate in the party's race for governor.
The vote capped months of disagreement over whether the state party should endorse candidates in primary races. It came to a head Saturday when none of the candidates for governor reached the 60 percent threshold needed to win the Wisconsin GOP's endorsement.
Rebecca Kleefisch, who clearly had the largest number of supporters present, led the field with 54.6% of the vote in the final round. 42% chose 'No Endorsement' while the remaining three percent supported Rep. Tim Ramthun.
The endorsement is significant because it would allow candidates to access funding from the state party, which could spend as it wanted on the endorsed candidate for the remainder of the primary race.
Tim Michels and Kevin Nicholson were eliminated after having the fewest votes after the first round of ballots were collected.
The outcome is a victory for those who'd been rebelling against the endorsement process. Nicholson led that push, even though he'd asked the party to still put his name on the convention's endorsement ballot. His campaign distributed large orange signs at the convention reading 'Vote No Endorsement.'
Amid the outcry from a number of county-level party officials, the party's rules committee adopted the ability for delegates to choose 'No Endorsement' as one of the options on ballots.
On Saturday, a majority of delegates voted against a motion to remove 'No Endorsement' as an option. A number of delegates wore orange 'No Endorsement' stickers, which were also distributed by the Nicholson campaign.
A statement from the Kleefisch campaign did not acknowledge falling short of the endorsement threshold, instead focusing on capturing a majority of the final round vote.
"I’d like to thank the activists of the Republican Party of Wisconsin — the phone callers, the door knockers, the backbone of our movement — for their support," Kleefisch said in the statement. "Without them, our conservative campaigns wouldn’t have the infrastructure necessary to beat Tony Evers this fall."
Michels issued a statement saying he expected Kleefisch to perform well. Her campaign kicked off last fall, while Michels announced his candidacy last month. A poll from Milwaukee Works showed Kleefisch and Michels in a near-tie, although the delegate vote Saturday eliminated Michels early.
“We came into today expecting Rebecca Kleefisch would win this vote of her delegates on the first ballot," Chris Walker, an advisor to the Michels campaign, said. "Nothing about today’s results changes our campaign plan."