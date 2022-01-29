Shot fired into victim's vehicle on Hammersly Road after "meet up"

MADISON (WKOW) -- A shot was fired into a victim's vehicle after an encounter on Hammersly Road early Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
The victim reported that a woman he'd recently met texted him to "meet up."
Police say they met "somewhere on Hammersly Road," and the woman exited her vehicle from the front passenger seat and walked up to the passenger side of the victim's car, asking if he wanted to "follow her back to her place."
As they were talking, a man exited the driver's seat of the car the woman had arrived in and stood by the victim's side of the car.
The man asked the victim for a cigarette and a light, and when the victim said that he didn't smoke, the man grabbed his watch. A struggle ensued.
The man then allegedly pulled out a silver handgun. The victim told officers that he began to drive away when he heard a loud pop.
The victim reported that the male suspect shot a round into the car, through the driver's side window, which ended up being lodged in the front passenger door.
The victim was not hit by the gunfire.