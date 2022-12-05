Shots fired after fight near Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after a fight led to shots fired Sunday afternoon.
Police said they received multiple 911 calls at about 2:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Post Road reporting gun shots.
According to Lt. Andrew McCarthy, officers from the Fitchburg and Madison Police Departments found evidence confirming that shots had been fired. Authorities believe a large group was fighting in the area just before a gun was fired.
Post Road was closed for a short period of time while officers conducted their investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.