Shots fired at three homes in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police are looking for the suspect that shot at multiple homes Saturday night, according to a news release from Lt. Edward Hartwick.
The shootings happened in the Swan Creek Neighborhood near the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area. The first report of a bullet hitting a home was around 5:10 p.m. on Buttonbush Drive. Later in the evening, two more homes on Stoneman Drive and Sunflower Drive were hit by gunfire. Police say no injuries have been reported.
Fitchburg and Madison Police used drones to search the area, but no suspects were found. Conservation wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also assisted in the search and investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or visit p3tips.com.