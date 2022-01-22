Shots fired during Beloit store robbery

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is searching for two suspects that robbed a Beloit store in the 1500 block of Henry Ave around 2:31 p.m. on Jan. 22.
The suspects allegedly fired guns during the robbery, but no one was hurt.
After leaving the store, the suspects fled north on Royce Ave. from Henry Ave.
The Beloit Police Department is asking for people who live around the area from Park Ave. to Prairie-Henry Ave. to Cranston Rd. to check any footage they have from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. to see if these individuals are in it.
This video of the suspects was taken just before the robbery.
If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers, message the Beloit Police Department, or call 757-2244. Be sure to refer to case BE2203003.