Shots-fired incident in Fitchburg leads to arrest of man

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A shots-fired incident in Fitchburg early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a man on unrelated charges.
According to a news release from Fitchburg Police, an officer heard gunshots in the 2600 block of Post Road around 12:00 a.m.
On scene, officers found evidence of gunfire, according to the release. Police spoke with several residents in the area, who either heard or saw gunfire.
Police say their initial investigation indicates two men were walking in the area, and one of the men fired multiple rounds.
The men were located in the area. One was arrested and brought to the Dane County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.