'Should be much better': New polling places raise accessibility complaints

MADISON (WKOW) -- Barbara Arntz says she'll never miss an election. Citing her parents' dedication to voting, the 89-year-old Madison resident said she finds a way to the polls.
On Tuesday, however, she worried she'd encountered an obstacle she wouldn't be able to conquer. Arntz's polling place had changed and she was now set to vote at the 'Duck Pond' ballpark in Warner Park.
"I didn't see the ramp. I saw the steps," Arntz said recalling her first thought upon arrival. "I said I can't walk up those steps!"
Arntz wouldn't have to walk up those steps. An elections worker directed her to the ramp further down the road but both Arntz and her longtime friend, Diane Walder, said the long, winding ramp was a poor option for the elderly and voters with disabilities.
"This is accessible? This is not accessible," Walder said.
"Better than the steps," Arntz retorted.
Madison Deputy City Clerk Jim Verbick said his office became aware Tuesday of complaints about accessibility to the 'Duck Pond' polling place. He said staff brought more signs pointing toward the ramp and said Madison allows curbside voting at each polling place.
27 News crews saw a sign at the ballpark site Tuesday with a phone number for curbside help.
"It'd ring directly to someone inside the polling place and they would know and be able to speak with that voter," Verbick said. "And then go inside, grab the voter's ballot, bring it out to the voter."
Verbick acknowledged the ballpark wasn't the best location for a polling place. Both he and City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said the biggest hurdle was the Madison Metropolitan School District still not allowing the city to use its buildings.
"The reasons have been COVID related," MMSD Spokesman Tim LeMonds said in an email. "As local COVID conditions continue to improve, there will be more discussion on this issue."
Verbick said he's been in talks with the school district and was optimistic at least some of the schools would reopen for voting in time for the August primary, where there will almost certainly be a much greater turnout.
"We're really close to getting back into the schools," Verbick said. "I have every indication that in August, we'll be back at most of our schools in Madison."
Barbara Beckert, who directs the Milwaukee office for Disability Rights Wisconsin, said schools aren't always great polling places. She cited more school districts adopting stricter security policies in light of continued mass school shootings.
Beckert added some older schools also pose accessibility challenges.
"My experience has been there is a movement away from using schools as a polling place and that pre-dates the pandemic," Beckert said.
Janesville City Clerk Lori Stottler said Janesville schools have been unavailable as polling places due to security concerns. She said the Lutheran churches had filled the void, accounting for four of the city's 10 polling places.
Beckert said the pandemic was creating more challenges in terms of communities finding suitable polling locations. She asked people to report any accessibility concerns to either her office or the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
"While we often hear about accessibility concerns, not many people take the time to report it to the election commission," Beckert said. "We really encourage people to do that."
As for the 'Duck Pond,' Verbick said Tuesday's election was the first, and likely last, election held there.
Arntz said she certainly hoped for a different polling place ahead in August. In the meantime, she noted the silver linings: she found the ramp and, unlike Wednesday, it didn't rain on Election Day so she didn't have to worry about slipping on the steel ramp.
"It could be worse," she said. "But it should be much better."