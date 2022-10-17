Show school spirit during UW-Madison's Homecoming Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Put on your Badger red, it's homecoming week at UW-Madison and the University is offering many different ways to show your pride.
The Wisconsin Alumni Association is asking people to take part by posting on social media, and taking part in Fill the Hill Thursday.
“The famed flamingos will return to Bascom Hill for the 10th year,” said Josh Wolfgang, associate director of annual giving at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. “Each flamingo represents a critical gift to the university. We encourage everyone to join in the fun and help UW–Madison remain one of the world’s leading institutions of higher education and research.”
This year it's all about the selfies. There's a challenge to take pictures at some iconic Madison locations:
- Monday- Divine Nine Plaza: Snap a selfie in the new Divine Nine Plaza on East Campus Mall, or if you’re not in Madison, next to another monument or symbol that has special meaning to you.
- Tuesday- Chazen Museum of Art: Take a selfie at the Chazen in front of the new “Sifting & Reckoning” exhibit or next to a favorite piece of art where you live.
- Wednesday- Madison Cuisine: Order up a pose in front of your favorite Madison-area restaurant or food truck, or snap a selfie with a delectable dish you enjoy at home.
- Thursday- Alumni Park: Get a picture inside Alumni Park with an exhibit featuring an alum or a UW invention, or find something around your home associated with an Alumni Park exhibit (visit alumnipark.com for inspiration).
- Friday- “Well Red” Bucky: Don your favorite Badgerwear, and do your best impression of the “Well Red” Bucky sculpture in Alumni Park, or get a shot of you making the spirited “W” gesture.
The UW Homecoming Parade is Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at State Street and Gilman Street.
There are many other events you can participate in leading up to the Badgers taking on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.
A full listing can be found at uwalumni.com/homecoming.