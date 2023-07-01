Showers and a few rumbles possible south today

MADISON (WKOW) - A storm system is set to move across northern Illinois today, bringing the chance for showers and storms across parts of southern Wisconsin through today, tonight and even into early tomorrow.
Areas closer to the Illinois border could see a few showers as we head into the midday and afternoon hours of Saturday. Rain could move as far north as the Dells as the chances linger through tonight, as well. Severe weather will stay to our south, though. Some of could pick up around a half an inch of much-needed rainfall.
We'll dry out early into Sunday as temperatures warm into the middle 80s this weekend. By Monday, we'll jump to near the 90 degree mark. The beginning of this week will be hot and humid ahead of another chance for a few showers and storms late on the 4th. Rain looks likely into Wednesday, and this should cool us into the upper 70s through the end of the work week.