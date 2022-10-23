Showers and a temperature drop early this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It was a warm weekend with temperatures about 20 degrees above normal. Highs were well into the 70s Saturday and Sunday.
A cold front will sweep through the area Monday night. Ahead of the front it will stay mild on Monday, then behind the front it will be much cooler mon Tuesday. The slow moving frontal boundary will bring showers with it's passage, with the highest rain chances tonight, Monday night, and Tuesday.
Seasonally cool weather will then stay with us for the remainder of the week.