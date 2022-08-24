Showers and storms develop tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a dry stretch of weather this week, another round of rain is about to move in.
After a few areas of fog lift this morning, we'll have mostly to partly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s. With a bit of humidity, the heat index may reach the mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms will impact the Mississippi River Valley by around 8-10 pm before moving into the rest of southern Wisconsin later at night.
A few showers and storms will linger in our region tomorrow morning before the low pressure system pulls away leaving just an isolated pop-up shower and storm chance in the afternoon and evening with a humid feel and highs in the upper 70s. Drying off Friday with lower humidity, lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday stays dry in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. Isolated showers and storms possible Sunday with temps in the low 80s again.