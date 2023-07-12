Showers and storms likely through Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Scattered to widespread rain is likely for a lot of southern Wisconsin today.
The best time for widespread, moderate rainfall is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday. 0.5-1.5" of rainfall is possible during this time period, but we will have to watch for the possibility for some stronger to severe storms, especially to the south. We'll dry out this evening, but the chance for a few isolated showers and storms will stick around tonight and into Thursday.
Skies should mostly clear ahead of the northern lights display Thursday night. However, rain chances will increase again into Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible through Friday and Friday night before we dry out into the weekend.
Temperatures will only warm into the 70s today, but we'll be back in the 80s through the rest of the 7-day. The beginning of next week looks to stay fairly dry, as well.