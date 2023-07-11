Showers and storms likely tonight and Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Scattered to widespread rain is likely for a lot of southern Wisconsin late tonight and through parts of Wednesday.
Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s this afternoon as clouds increase into the evening. Rain should hold off until after midnight, and more widespread showers and thunderstorms will move over parts of southern Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.
Areas closer to the Illinois state line are more likely to see widespread rain for a longer period of time, leading to the chance for higher rainfall totals. 0.5-1.5" of rainfall looks likely to the south, but all of southern Wisconsin should accumulate at least a little rain through Wednesday.
We'll start to dry out tomorrow afternoon, but the chance for scattered showers and storms will stick with us on and off through late Thursday. If skies try to clear Wednesday afternoon, we will have to monitor the chance for strong storms into tomorrow evening. We are expected to clear out Thursday night, just in time for the northern lights display.