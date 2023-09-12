Showers and storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday afternoon and evening brings another chance for showers and storms across southern Wisconsin.
Clouds will increase again this afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. After 2-3 p.m., a few showers and storms are expected to pop up across southern Wisconsin, and the best chance for rain will be between 4-8 p.m. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but you could encounter a few quick, heavy downpours.
We'll dry out overnight as we cool to near 50 degrees. By Wednesday afternoon, we'll see more sunshine as temperatures warm into the 60s. The 70s will return ahead of the weekend, and by Saturday, we'll track another chance for rain. The 70s should stick around into early next week.