Showers and storms return Friday

A high pressure system is going to be exiting the region which is going to allow for showers and thunderstorms, at least the chance for them, as we kick off the weekend. And looking ahead to next week, Summer-like heat and humidity return.
Nice conditions are going to stick around throughout most of Thursday and Thursday night, minus clouds increasing throughout the night Thursday into Friday. Humidity is going to remain low throughout the day as well.
Looking ahead to Friday, the high begins to exit and that means more moisture is in the air. We'll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening, on Friday with the chance for isolated showers and storms continuing into Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Next week, it looks as though the pattern is going to change and our temperatures and humidity are going to feel more Summer-like. Temperatures look to climb into the 90s with dew points in the 60s nd 70s.