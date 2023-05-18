Showers and storms tonight with limited severe threat

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures climb ahead of an incoming cold front bringing storms into southern Wisconsin later this evening.
After a cool start, hazy sunshine and a wind out of the south gusting to 25 mph will get highs into the mid 70s this afternoon.
Showers and storms arrive around 6-9 pm northwest of Madison with an isolated severe weather threat. A briefly high wind gust or some hail could be possible, so stay aware this evening. Storms should weaken later tonight as the line moves eastward.
A couple showers and storms will still be possible Friday morning, before drying off in the afternoon with cooler temperatures in the mid 60s and a bit of a breeze continuing out of the northwest.
The rest of the forecast looks warmer and mainly dry! Low 70s Saturday, mid 70s Sunday with upper 70s and low 80s on the way later next workweek.