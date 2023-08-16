Showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
A cold front will swing through Wisconsin starting Wednesday evening, bringing southern Wisconsin the chance for showers/storms during the early morning hours on Thursday. There's a chance a few may be severe early. Once the cold front passes, we cool down briefly before our hot stretch sets in.
The cold front is expected to bring southern Wisconsin the chance for showers and thunderstorms beginning around 12am Thursday. These storms will be weakening overnight but there's still a chance one or two could be severe with the main threats being strong wind gusts as well as hail. An isolated weak tornado may be possible too.
The cold front passes with rain lasting through the start of Thursday's morning commute. Then, drier and cooler air moves in and keeps high temperatures on Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 70s. Low 80s are more likely on Friday.
Starting Saturday through the middle of next week (at least), our high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Not to mention, it'll be a bit humid too. Get the ACs ready.