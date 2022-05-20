Showers moving in with falling temperatures

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Umbrellas are needed today as rain returns to the area along a cold front which will cause temps to fall later today.
We'll start off in the mid 60s to low 70s with temps dipping to the upper 50s to low 60s by the evening commute. Shower chances will taper by around then with a drying trend tonight.
A few more showers are expected Saturday with temps staying cooler in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday looks drier and sunnier, but temps stay well below normal in the low 60s. Rain chances return later next week with temps staying below normal.