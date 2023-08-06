Showers possible south and west later today through midday Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our next weather system won't provide rain for all of southern Wisconsin, but it will drop temperatures into the 70s through Monday.
The latest update of the incoming low pressure system dips the track more southeast then originally expected. This means that areas to near the Mississippi River and Illinois border are the most likely to see a little bit of rain from this afternoon to lunchtime tomorrow. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a half inch.
Madison may record a trace of rainfall during this period, and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 70s through Monday. We'll warm back into the 80s by Tuesday when more sunshine returns.
By Wednesday, we'll monitor another rain chance. Thursday looks to stay dry, but a cold front is expected to provide another chance for rain on Friday. This could cool us back into the 70s by next weekend.