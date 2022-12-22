 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
continue to plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25
to 35 below zero for late this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially as the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Showing appreciation: best practices for holiday tipping

Holiday gifts

The holidays are a time to show appreciation to those who provide services in our daily lives. Here's your guide for tipping this time of year.

MADISON (WKOW) -- This time of year, many people are looking to show their appreciation to the people who provide services in our daily lives. 

It can be tricky to determine who to tip and how much to give.

"Consider those people who provide a service to you," said Tiffany Schultz with the Better Business Bureau. "So, thinking about your hair stylists, your massage therapists, maybe your dog walker, your dog groomer, any nanny, babysitter that you have, even mail and delivery folks."

This year, with inflation running wild, many families are likely on strict budgets. If tipping financially isn't in the cards for 2022, Schultz recommends a simple note or homemade gift.

"Think about those cookies, or those muffins, or those holiday treats," she said. "Those go a long way, especially when you're short on a budget."

If you do tip financially, Schultz recommends doing it in cash.

"You want to go to the bank and get those crisp bills, not the ones that have been in your wallet for a while and put them in an envelope that reads 'thank you' for that classic look," she said. 

Not all service providers can accept a tip. Make sure you find that out before you gift them with that envelope of gratitude.

