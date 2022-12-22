Showing appreciation: best practices for holiday tipping

MADISON (WKOW) -- This time of year, many people are looking to show their appreciation to the people who provide services in our daily lives.
It can be tricky to determine who to tip and how much to give.
"Consider those people who provide a service to you," said Tiffany Schultz with the Better Business Bureau. "So, thinking about your hair stylists, your massage therapists, maybe your dog walker, your dog groomer, any nanny, babysitter that you have, even mail and delivery folks."
This year, with inflation running wild, many families are likely on strict budgets. If tipping financially isn't in the cards for 2022, Schultz recommends a simple note or homemade gift.
"Think about those cookies, or those muffins, or those holiday treats," she said. "Those go a long way, especially when you're short on a budget."
If you do tip financially, Schultz recommends doing it in cash.
"You want to go to the bank and get those crisp bills, not the ones that have been in your wallet for a while and put them in an envelope that reads 'thank you' for that classic look," she said.
Not all service providers can accept a tip. Make sure you find that out before you gift them with that envelope of gratitude.