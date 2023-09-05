ShredFest gives safe, free way to dispose of sensitive documents

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis (WKOW) -- Scammers will do anything to get personal information so they can steal people's money and identities.
"Your sensitive information can be compromised," said Tiffany Schultz, a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau. "We've seen a million reports come into the FTC about identity theft, and 8,000 of them alone were in Wisconsin in 2022. That's a 66% increase from 2020."
On Saturday, the BBB is partnering with Summit Credit Union to offer a free ShredFest event in Cottage Grove to help people keep their information out of con artists' hands.
“There’s a new victim of identity theft every two seconds, and BBB reminds people to keep themselves safe from this crime. One important and effective way to do that is to shred sensitive documents that are no longer needed,” said Jim Temmer, the CEO and President of the Wisconsin BBB.
Saturday's event is part of a national shredding effort by BBB offices throughout the United States.
People can bring up to three bags of anything from check stubs to receipts to junk mail. If there's something with personal information on it, the BBB recommends you destroy it.
According to a press release, there are some documents you should keep for a certain amount of time, including bank statements and invoices. You should keep things like deeds, mortgages and tax returns permanently.
The IRS has a few recommendations on tax documents for specific situations.
The event runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 1709 Landmark Drive.