Shuster's Farm kicks off flower season

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- The flowers are officially in full bloom.
With sunflower and zinnia petals outreached as far as they can stretch, Friday marks the very first day of Blooms on the Farm at Shuster's Farm.
But colorful fields are not the only thing Shuster's Farm has planned for the annual flower season.
Open Friday-Sunday through all of August, the farm is inviting community members to enjoy specialty drinks and mocktail flights, tacos and treats, scenic wagon rides, ageless activities, live music and 15 baby goats.
Shuster's Farm is also offering a Date Night Special including dinner, entertainment, drinks and dessert for $65.
And for the single folk, specialty cocktails and a visit with the goats could be on the docket.
More information and ticket sales can be found on the Schuster's Farm webpage.