Sidewalk Chalk Festival transforms Sauk City park

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Meyer Oak Grove Park in Sauk City transformed into a temporary art gallery Saturday during the TDS Sidewalk Chalk Festival.
The event began last year when River Arts Inc. was looking for a safe way to bring community members together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was a way to involve our community in a safe and outdoor fun arts activity, and it was really fun and really popular," said Kristina Coopman, the manager of River Arts Inc. "We loved the turnout last year and decided we really wanted to offer it again."
This year, the festival included a sidewalk chalk art competition for 8 to 13-year-old children. There was also an open drawing space.
"It's really for all ages," Coopman said. "Last year, we had grandparents working with their grandkids on a piece. So, it's for really anybody who just wants to come out and enjoy making art for the day."
Sidewalk chalk wasn't the only artistic medium at the festival. Marimba music filled the air, and people were also able to enjoy a famers market.
"Our goals are to offer a really fun family afternoon and celebrate the arts in all their forms," Coopman said. "It's just a really fun, lighthearted, relaxed way to get outside and celebrate our community."
Professional chalk artist Peter Davidson returned to the festival this year and drew a tiger.