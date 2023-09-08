'Significantly taxing on teachers': Area schools race to find substitute teachers

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- As children return to the classroom, some area schools are scrambling to find substitute teachers.

What started as a teacher shortage has expanded into a substitute shortage.

School districts in southern Wisconsin are having a hard time finding people to fill in when full-time staff need time off.

McFarland School District Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer said the issue isn't new but its been overshadowed by the teacher shortage.

"The substitute shortage not only has continued to be an issue, but when teachers are needing to cover when a class isn't filled with a substitute, that's adding to the teacher shortage," Tarnutzer explained.

He said his district has been hit hard by both shortages.

"The teacher shortage has really impacted us significantly, because there is such a fewer pool of teachers going into the profession," he added. "And then all of our districts were all competing for the same group of teachers."

However, Tarnutzer said this year is different.

"We were fortunate this past year, because we had a smaller group of teachers that had left," he said.

He said the shortage in subs is most prominent during peak times where more people are out sick or on vacation.

"We ended up having to provide coverage internally," he said. "So teachers that are already teaching a full load, during their preparatory time, are needing to cover for other teachers, and that is significantly taxing on teachers who are already overworked."

According to a Wisconsin Policy Forum study, the number of education degree graduates has been on the decline since 2011.

Tarnutzer said qualified candidates are in high demand.

"It used to be where a lot of our substitute teachers were teachers who maybe weren't able to secure a full time position," he explained. "Now, that is no longer the case."

Monroe School District Superintendent Rodney Figueroa said his district isn't immune to the issue.

"When you have a staff off and you can't fill a position, you need to ask teachers to fill during their prep period," he added.

Figueroa said he believes Act 10 has played a large roll in the issue but also explained it takes a special person to be a teacher.

"You have to have the right heart and patience for it and you have to really enjoy what you're doing," he said. "And when you sub, you basically have to have those same qualities."

Figueroa and Tarnutzer said finding substitutes to fill classrooms in the middle schools and high schools has proven to be even more difficult.

"I's more specific and it's higher level education," Figueroa said.

"I think some of it is just the reputation sometimes that our youth get, which isn't really fair," Tarnutzer added.

Tarnutzer explained with such few people wanted to be substitutes, districts are almost having to compete for them.

"Districts are paying more and more because of this shortage and it has shown some results," he said. "The challenge that we face is, our neighboring districts know how much we pay, and we know how much they pay."

Tarnutzer said they've partnered with an outside agency to help them fill in their staffing gaps.

By doing so, a person from the agency is stationed in their district and handles most substitute matters.

"Recruiting new people, including families, retirees and community members, to be guest teachers and then also making sure that they have a great employee experience," he added.

The two superintends agreed on the perks of being a substitute.

"I think people don't realize is how much compensation for substitutes guest teachers has increased. In our district, our compensation has increased 20% in the last two years," Tarnutzer explained.

Tarnutzer and Figueroa said they hope the position might catch peoples interest and the issue will subside.

"I'm hoping that people see the value of doing this for themselves and for the community," Figueroa added.