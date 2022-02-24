'Signing Day' in Madison for future teachers

MADISON (WKOW_ -- It's signing day in Madison, but it's for teachers, not student athletes.
Dozens of student teachers and practicum students signed early hire contracts with the school district.
They're now guaranteed a teaching job in the district for next school year, so they don't have to worry about finding a job while they finish their last few months of school.
One student teacher who graduates from UW-Madison in May told us she loves having the job security.
"I'm currently learning how to juggle so many things. I'm making a billion decisions a day. And to know that in the end, it is, like there's a job waiting for me, it feels even more worth it," said Dianna Murray.
The soon-to-be teachers will get an official contract and their school assignment after they graduate and interview with the district.